Iran has failed to explain the detection of uranium particles, according to a watchdog group.

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Iran has failed to respond to queries about the detection of uranium particles at previously undeclared facilities in the nation, and urged Tehran to submit details “without further delay.”

The chairman of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has been pressuring Iran for answers on three sites that have been inspected for traces of uranium of man-made origin, implying that they were once tied to Iran’s nuclear program.

This is unrelated to ongoing talks aimed at re-entering the United States into Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with foreign powers.

Mr Grossi said in March that Iran had agreed to meet with foreign technical specialists to investigate the findings, and that he intended to reach a “satisfactory conclusion” by the IAEA board meeting in June.

Mr Grossi, however, told the IAEA’s board of governors on Monday that “Iran has not provided the requisite explanation for the presence of nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the agency has conducted additional visits after several months.”

Iran, he added, has also failed to respond to queries about another undeclared facility.

“The agency’s capacity to provide assurance of the peaceful character of Iran’s nuclear program is significantly harmed by the lack of progress in addressing the agency’s issues about the correctness and completeness of Iran’s safeguards declarations,” Mr Grossi added.

“For the interest of objectivity, I should state that the Iranian government has restated its willingness to engage, cooperate, and provide answers, but they have yet to do so,” he subsequently told reporters.

“So I’m hoping this will change, but we haven’t made any tangible progress as of yet.”