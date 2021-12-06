iPhone users have been warned about the dangers of iMessage security.

According to a Forbes study, iPhone users who do not update their iCloud settings are putting their devices at risk.

If you utilize Apple’s default settings, private conversations received via iMessage are not secure, putting you at danger of scammers and hackers.

While these messages are encrypted and thus safe on your device, a weakness in the iCloud backup system implies they might be viewed from a location other than your phone.

According to the Daily Star, Apple stores the encryption keys to your messages in iCloud backups, undermining the security protections that keep apps like iMessage secure in the first place.

“End-to-end encryption safeguards your iMessage chats across all of your devices so that there’s no way for Apple to read your messages while they’re in transit between devices,” Apple writes in the fine print of its security policy.

That implies that, while messages are entirely safe when sent between phones, they aren’t always as private when stored on the device or in the cloud.

Following the revelation of FBI papers revealing that US spy agencies routinely access private data from nine different encrypted messaging applications, pressure is rising on Apple to give greater encryption.

You may turn off iCloud backups to keep your texts safe.

On your iPhone, open the Settings app and go to Apple IDTap where it says ‘iCloud Backup,’ and turn it off by tapping the toggle next to ‘Messages.’