iPhone Apple Pay users have been cautioned about a Visa security issue that might be exploited by fraudsters to empty bank accounts.

After uncovering a hole that might allow fraudsters to bypass security and make unlimited contactless payments, researchers from the University of Birmingham and the University of Surrey have recommended iPhone users to remove Visa as a transport card in Apple Pay.

Experts cautioned that the flaw may be used to perform transactions without a person’s knowledge using a gadget hidden within their bag.

According to their findings, Apple Pay is only vulnerable when a Visa card is set up as an Express Travel Card, also known as Express Transit mode. iPhone users will be able to tap in and out of public transportation without having to unlock their phones.

The scientists utilized cheap radio equipment to fool the iPhone into thinking it was connecting with a transit gate when it was actually a payment reader used in stores while performing their investigation.

This was accomplished by detecting a unique code broadcast by transit gates or turnstiles and using it to interfere with signals between the devices and a retail card reader.

“If an iPhone owner has a Visa card set up for transport payments, they should disable it,” said Dr. Tom Chothia, a co-author of the study from the University of Birmingham.

“Apple Pay users should not be in danger, but they are until Apple or Visa address this.”

Fraud testing also revealed that there was no way to prevent any payments from going through.

The researchers have since shared details of the problem with Apple and Visa, stating that both firms have acknowledged the severity of the flaw but have yet to agree on who is responsible for implementing a fix.

Visa, on the other hand, claims that the feature is secure and that cardholders can continue to use their cards “with confidence.”

According to a spokeswoman, “variations of contactless fraud techniques have been investigated in laboratory settings for more than a decade and have proven to be impracticable to execute at scale in the real world.”

“Visa takes all security concerns extremely seriously, and we are always working to improve payment security across the ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, an Apple representative said, “We take any threat to users’ security extremely seriously.” This is an example.” “The summary comes to an end.”