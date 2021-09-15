Iowa widow blames unvaccinated Americans for her husband’s death despite the fact that he was fully vaccinated.

A woman in Iowa has expressed her anger toward Americans who refuse to get inoculated or wear masks in public, indoor spaces after she lost her fully vaccinated husband to COVID-19 last month.

Gary Keplinger, Ardith Keplinger’s 77-year-old husband from Mount Ayr, died of a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection on Aug. 11 despite being properly vaccinated, according to the Des Moines Register.

A breakthrough infection is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a sickness that occurs “when a fully vaccinated person becomes infected with COVID-19.”

According to The Des Moines Register, both Keplingers were vaccinated last winter as soon as they were able to get appointments at a shot clinic at the Ringgold County Courthouse. It was not revealed which vaccine they received.

Gary’s life, on the other hand, was “unnecessarily cut short” after he was “one of several victims recently infected from an uncovered, unvaccinated individual,” according to his family’s obituary.

“I was ecstatic. ‘We’re going to win this,’ I thought. Ardith recalled, “We’re actually going to accomplish it.”

However, Sarah and Gary were shocked to learn that many individuals in their remote area refused to be vaccinated. According to Ardith, only a few people in their neighborhood wore masks in indoor, public venues on a regular basis.

Ardith stated, “It’s that kind of attitude that killed my husband.”

According to government data, 55.7 percent of adults in Ringgold County are completely immunized. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the average statewide proportion was 64.8 percent.

After receiving their vaccine doses, the Keplingers continued to take precautions, such as avoiding crowds, but they ended up attending a gathering of extended family in July. All 50 to 75 attendees, which included unvaccinated relatives and the Keplingers themselves, did not wear masks.

Within a week, at least 11 family members, including Ardith, had contracted the coronavirus.

While Ardith recovered, Gary became extremely ill and spent eight days on a ventilator at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. He and a cousin who also attended the party both died of COVID-19 on Aug. 11.

Vaccinated people make up just 10% of those being treated for COVID-19 in Iowa’s intensive care units, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Dr. Patricia Winokur, a University of Iowa infectious disease physician and vaccine researcher, said most of the vaccinated patients who become very ill from COVID-19 are elderly or have serious immune system issues.

According to the researcher, elderly people.