Iowa schools are prohibited from using a hybrid schedule that includes only online classes unless they make up days.

According to the Associated Press, Iowa schools are prohibited from using a hybrid schedule or switching to online classes until they make up the days lost due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last year, though, hybrid timetables and online programs were allowed in state schools. Meanwhile, Iowa’s COVID-19 case rate is around 1,200 infections per week, with roughly a quarter of cases discovered in people aged 17 and under as nearly 500,000 pupils started school recently.

Furthermore, Iowa state law prohibits schools from requiring students to wear masks. As of Wednesday, about 5% of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Iowa were 17 or younger.

Because of COVID-19 and other illnesses, the Newton school district in Iowa reported 29 students and eight staff members missing from its elementary school. Nonetheless, the district will maintain its in-person sessions.

A group of parents of disabled children filed a lawsuit on Friday, claiming that Iowa’s statute prohibiting schools from requiring masks endangers their children’s health and denies them equitable access to education.

The action, which is backed by the ACLU and disability rights organizations, adds to the legal pressure on the law as the number of viral infections and hospitalizations in Iowa reaches new highs since last winter.

The US Department of Education announced this week that it is investigating whether the Iowa law, as well as similar laws in four other Republican-led states, discriminate against children with disabilities or health issues.

A mother of twin boys from Council Bluffs has filed a state lawsuit contesting the law, and a judge will hold a hearing next week to decide whether to issue a temporary halt to its implementation.

Children who are too young to be vaccinated and have infirmities that leave them vulnerable to potentially severe COVID-19 instances, such as a rare organ ailment, cerebral palsy, and asthma, are the subjects of a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Des Moines.

Their parents say that the rule effectively prohibits them from participating in in-person learning, which would be a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

"By preventing schools from taking reasonable efforts to protect their students' health, parents are forced to choose between their child's education and their child's health," Susan Mizner, head of the, stated.