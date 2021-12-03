Involuntary Manslaughter charges have been filed against the parents of alleged Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley.

After Ethan Crumbley, 15, reportedly killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday, his parents are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a press conference on Friday, “I’m announcing charges against the shooter’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, based on the information and evidence I’ve received today. The following are the charges: Four counts of involuntary manslaughter have been filed against James Crumbley. Jennifer Crumbley is also accused of involuntary manslaughter on four counts.” According to McDonald, the investigation discovered that James Crumbley acquired a Sig Saur semi-automatic pistol on November 26 and that an employee of the store where the gun was purchased acknowledged that Ethan Crumbley was present at the time of purchase.

McDonald also revealed that Ethan Crumbley shared photos of the gun on social media, including one with the message “just received my new beauty today.”

After reportedly shooting four of his classmates on Tuesday, Crumbley was charged with four charges of first-degree murder. He was also charged with seven counts of assassination with intent to kill, terrorism, and felony possession of a handgun.

McDonald said her office was considering bringing charges against Crumbley’s parents after announcing the allegations against the 15-year-old. According to McDonald, Crumbley’s father bought the rifle he used just days before the shooting.

On Thursday, McDonald said, “We’re investigating potential charges and hope to have an announcement about that in the next 24 hours.” “The parents were the only ones who knew about the guns’ availability.” McDonald went on to say that the gun Crumbley allegedly used was “simply freely available to him.”

“Because with the right to gun ownership comes responsibility, and the facts that surround the access to that gun by mum and dad will be disclosed very soon,” McDonald said on NewsNation Now’s Mornings in America on Thursday.

“But, sure, extremely significant accusations are being considered. Let me put it this way: it goes well beyond parental negligence “McDonald went on to say.

Crumbley was charged as an adult and appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney during his arraignment. This is a condensed version of the information.