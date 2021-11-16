Investors wonder if consumers are trying to stay ahead of rising inflation as stocks rise.

According to the Associated Press, stocks rose on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors analyzed results and their likely link to increasing inflation.

As Americans appeared to increase their spending at retail outlets and online last month, a wide range of industries that rely on consumer spending led the gains on Tuesday. Retail sales increased 1.7 percent in October, the most since March and up from 0.8 percent the previous month, according to the Commerce Department.

The latest statistics are being eagerly scrutinized by Wall Street in order to learn more about how firms and consumers are dealing with rising inflation. Companies have been boosting prices as a result of rising raw material costs and supply chain issues. Consumers have continued to buy despite increasing prices, yet economists are concerned that as a result of the inflated pricing, consumers may eventually cut back on their spending.

“That inflation story is going to be important for the next six months, and we’re going to have a lot of stops and starts on that as it evolves,” BMO Wealth Management’s Mike Stritch said.

Following a robust run of many weeks in which corporations reported mainly solid earnings, increased concerns about inflation tripped up the broader market last week. The latest cycle of earnings is coming to a close, and the market will be focused on very few single events or economic reports until the end of the year.

As of 2:53 p.m. Eastern, the S&P 500 was up 0.6 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 131 points, or 0.4 percent, to 36,218 and the Nasdaq increased by 0.8 percent.

Stocks in the technology sector have seen some of the most significant rises. Qualcomm’s stock increased by 6.6 percent.

Home Depot’s stock surged 6% after the home improvement store announced strong third-quarter sales and profitability despite a hot housing market. Lowe’s gained 4.5 percent as a result of the findings.

The value of health-care enterprises increased as well. Companies that create communications equipment and household items and other consumer staples trailed behind the market.

Bond yields rose a smidgeon. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.63 percent on Tuesday, up from 1.62 percent late Monday.

"It reaffirms the consumer's power in the United States, but you have to wonder about inflation."