Investors have slammed Elliot Lawless and urged Dominic Raab to back their rescue plan.

Dominic Raab has being urged to help investors who are worried about losing £23 million in a stalled project.

The Elliot Group’s Infinity Waters development, as well as the Aura and Residence schemes, went into administration in April of last year.

The Elliot Group put the schemes into administration a few months after their owner, Elliot Lawless, was arrested. Mr Lawless, a Liverpool resident, was detained on suspicion of defrauding the public, bribery, and corruption. He is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing.

Last year, David Rubin and Partners (DRP) were named administrators. Since then, DRP has amalgamated with Begbies Traynor.

Investors in the bankrupt Infinity Waters scheme have written to Dominic Raab, the new Justice Secretary, requesting that he support the Investors Led Buy Out ( ILBO) of the failed scheme on the corner of Leeds Street.

The group of 287 investors, who collectively own a £29 million stake in the venture, claim to have acquired money worth roughly £2 million, allowing them to pay market rates for the Leeds Street site.

The investors argue in the letter that the administrators appear to be backing a rival proposal from Liverpool property firm Legacie.

According to the investors, if the Legacie deal is successful, they will lose roughly £23 million.

Legacie allegedly offered to pay extra money to the administrators and Mr Lawless, who is now a creditor in the failing plan, according to the investors. Mr Lawless has “not put any money into the plan,” according to the investors.

DRP has also been accused of being “unhelpful” in their bid.

“The bid we are competing against is exactly the same in terms of cash offer, the only difference being that they are willing to pay DRP fees in excess of £1.2 million (for which our lawyers believe it should be closer to £500k) and pay Mr Lawless in settlement of a charge where they are using ludicrous notional percentages to justify such a pay-out,” their letter reads. For the reasons listed below, our legal team believes we are the better bidder:

“We want to build the development because we represent 80% of the creditors,” says one investor.

