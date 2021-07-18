Investors could lose more than £10 million on the hotel, but Elliot Lawless’ money is secure.

The Washington Newsday has learned that investors in a hotel development on Liverpool’s waterfront are facing losses of nearly £10 million.

The Norfolk Street Hotel and Residence Limited, which was behind the plan to create a hip hotel in the heart of the Baltic Quarter, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

The Elliot Group, owned by Liverpool millionaire Elliot Lawless, was behind the effort. Mr Lawless has two charges totaling £1,119,717 on the site. This money will be repaid to him, according to the administrators’ report.

Following a court hearing on March 5, the company, which was a subsidiary of the Elliot Group, went into administration.

Those who invested a total of £10,851,533 are now facing severe losses.

The first batch of investors, who put in £9057,423, will get £6.5p back in the pound, according to the report. They will lose £8,468,690.51 as a result of this.

The second group, who spent £1,794,110, is expected to lose £ 1,724,139.71 after recovering 3.9p in the pound. The investors as a whole are now on the verge of losing £10,192,829 in total.

Mr Lawless has two charges on the site, according to the study, through Virtuoso Investments Ltd and Equity Group Ltd. The charges, totaling £919,717 and £200,000, are expected to be paid in full.

The site is now estimated to be worth roughly £2 million, according to the article.

The administrators also indicate that the recent turmoil surrounding Liverpool Council has made it more difficult to sell the property.

“The political situation with Liverpool Council and the history of the site has put off some prospective bidders and has harmed the receivers’ marketing of the property,” according to the study.

Liverpool municipality sold 82-94 Norfolk Street to the Seychelles-based Equity Group Limited for £925,000 in March 2017, according to Land Registry.

After that, the site was sold for £4,745,000 to the Norfolk Street Hotel & Residence Limited by the Equity Group.

The Washington Newsday reported earlier this year that the site's worth had climbed by 510 percent. Mr Lawless told The Washington Newsday that the pricing difference was due to a benefit called "planning gain."