Investors at the Pinduoduo Forum believe the food and agriculture industries are ripe for disruption.

According to investors presenting at the Pinduoduo Food Systems Forum, the agriculture and food system, which has one of the lowest rates of digitization among industries, is ripe for transformation by new technology.

“Technology has disrupted industries that previously said, ‘Oh, it can’t be done, digital doesn’t [work]here, we are different,’ and one after the other, those industries have been disrupted,” said Przemek Obloj, Managing Partner at Blue Horizon, a venture capital firm that invests in alternative proteins, at the forum on July 14-15. “I believe it is time for food and agriculture because we can do it much more efficiently than we could ten, twenty, or thirty years ago.”

As new research sheds new light on the food system’s contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions, it has come under increased scrutiny. According to a recent study by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, New York University, and Columbia University, the global food system was responsible for a third of all global emissions in 2018, which is significantly higher than previously thought due to narrower definitions.

Regardless matter whether it’s “agtech” improvements in precision farming or “foodtech” advances in alternative proteins, firms and investors must overcome acceptance and scalability barriers.

“Agtech adoption is a consideration since farmers are conservative by nature,” said Andy Ziolkowski, Managing Director of Cultivian Sandbox. “I mean, it looks fantastic, and it might have been created by a brilliant Silicon Valley software engineer, but when he brings it to a farm in Salinas or the Midwest, and a farmer has to write a check to purchase a product, will he?”

When it comes to plant-based or cell-based meat, the question is “whether companies can scale up technologies that were not invented on the lab bench and provide commercially viable products,” he explained.

According to Anuj Maheshwari, Managing Director of Agribusiness at Temasek Holdings, the agri-food sector is one area where investors can have an impact while making sustainable investments because 40% of people work in agriculture around the world, 70% of land is used in agriculture, and 30% of water is used in agriculture.

"When efficiency is introduced into agriculture, it will have a significant influence and will improve the lives of people in the surrounding area," Maheshwari added.