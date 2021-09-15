Investigators say a student was stabbed in the heart and brain after an Instagram dispute.

Investigators say a teen stabbed a fellow high school student in the heart and brain after an Instagram feud. After a brawl broke out at North Central High School in Indianapolis last week, Wyatt Maxey, 18, was charged with the attempted murder of a 17-year-old student.

According to a statement released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, investigators think the physical incident on the morning of September 8 was caused by “a social media debate” (IMPD).

When police arrived at 7:30 a.m., they discovered a 17-year-old student with multiple stab wounds. In a severe condition, he was sent to the hospital.

Maxey was later arrested for aggravated violence and attempted murder. According to court filings and the Indy Star, the youngster told police that he and the senior planned to fight near an apartment complex the night before after making threats and “trading obscenities” on Instagram, but they were stopped because children were around.

The following morning, the two encountered each other and decided to fight behind the J. Everett Light Career Center, where Maxey claimed the 17-year-old “slammed” him to the ground and kicked him.

When the 17-year-old walked away, Maxey chased him down, pulled out a black folding knife, and stabbed him, according to court documents cited by the outlet.

Maxey allegedly said “come on, let’s fight,” followed by “y’all got five seconds before I slice you,” according to a witness.

Officials at the school stated they observed Maxey attack the student “repeatedly” in the hallway, and one official said they tried unsuccessfully to separate the two.

Following the event, the school’s administrator, Nikki Woodson, issued an announcement dismissing all pupils and canceling all extracurricular activities for the day.

According to the publication, the man was stabbed in the heart and brain and went into cardiac arrest twice after being rushed to the hospital, where medics believe he will likely be intubated for months.

When asked why he stabbed the 17-year-old during police interviews, Maxey said, “at the time it felt right,” adding, “What else am I going to do?” I don’t want to put it that way. You, I suppose. This is a condensed version of the information.