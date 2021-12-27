Investigators are looking into whether the teen died by suicide after falling from a cruise ship.

A 15-year-old boy on board the MSC Seashore cruise ship, which was returning to Miami from the Caribbean, died after plunging to his death from the ship. Suicide is being explored in this case.

According to CBS4 News, MSC Cruises officials immediately contacted authorities about the teen’s fall, and the ship’s care team aided the young man’s family. The “man overboard” warning was also triggered at roughly 7.30 p.m. last Wednesday when the cruise ship was returning to Miami after a voyage to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, according to Crew Center.

According to a source, the young man fell from a Deck 16 balcony and landed on a Deck 8 promenade. The ship’s captain encouraged all passengers to retreat to their cabins when the alarm was sounded. Three emergency explosions were heard before the “man overboard” warning, according to a passenger.

On camera, a cruise ship passenger filmed the moment the skipper announced “guy overboard” three times. The female passenger appears to relocate to an area that appears to be her cabin’s balcony in the video. “Oh my God, oh my God!” exclaims the woman. As the woman exclaims, “Oh my God, it’s dreadful!” other people can be heard repeating “man overboard.” “Can we stop?” the passenger also asks. “I don’t expect a ship this enormous to come to a stop,” the passenger says at the end of the video. It would most likely take some time… If they’re going to send a lifeboat out to look for us.” According to a detective from the Miami-Dade Police Department, “no foul play is suspected” in the teen’s fall.

It was unclear whether the teenager’s body had been found.

A woman fell from a Carnival Cruise Line ship two weeks ago, provoking a multinational search effort that was subsequently called off by the US Coast Guard. The woman, who is thought to be in her twenties, was thrown from the ship in Ensenada, Mexico.

According to KCBS-TV, several passengers were concerned about possible foul play in the Carnival Cruise Line incident. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking into the incident’s evidence.