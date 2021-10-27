Investigation: Sheriff ‘Exhibited Improper Bias’ in Calling Cops on Black Newspaper Carrier.

During an incident involving a Black newspaper carrier, Pierce County, Washington Sheriff Ed Troyer “exhibited an improper bias,” according to an inquiry.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Brian Moran revealed the findings of his 48-page investigation report, noting that Troyer had “violated the sheriff’s department’s policies and standards.”

The investigation comes from a January argument between Troyer and the newspaper carrier. On his newspaper route, Troyer apparently noticed the man driving around a Tacoma, Washington area and mistook him for a prowler. He then made the decision to drive up alongside the carrier and pursue him.

Sedrick Altheimer, a 24-year-old newspaper delivery, ultimately came to a halt and approached Troyer, inquiring as to why he was being followed. Troyer was said to be driving an unmarked police car and not identifying himself as a cop.

Troyer allegedly told a police dispatcher that Altheimer was threatening to murder him after following him around for a little more. The “officer-needs-assistance” call sparked a major police reaction, with over 40 officers arriving at Troyer’s location.

When Tacoma Police officers arrived, Troyer apparently recanted his claim that Altheimer had threatened to murder him, and the investigation was suspended.

According to The Seattle Times, Troyer’s comments regarding the events of the night featured “inconsistencies, at times contradicting his recorded call to an emergency dispatcher and veering drastically on critical points from what Altheimer says happened.”

Troyer later informed the New York Times that the engagement had “nothing to do with him being Black,” and that his bride was also Black, though it was later revealed that she was Pacific Islander.

Troyer eventually modified his tale, claiming that he had been threatened once more. Meanwhile, Tacoma Police have maintained their version of events.

Following the publishing of the police report on the encounter, an investigation was begun at the request of the Pierce County Council in April. The investigation was launched to determine “if the sheriff abused his power and broke any criminal laws, civil policies, standards, or regulations.” The investigation was “unable to support Sheriff Troyer’s claim that Mr. Altheimer threatened to murder or damage him during that time,” according to the summary report. This is a condensed version of the information.