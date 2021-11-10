Intruders can be deterred by installing fogging devices in their residences.

Because burglaries and thefts spike around the holiday season, Merseyside Police are boosting up their efforts and distributing new tools to residents and businesses across the region.

Officers are distributing specialist crime prevention devices to companies and households in crime hotspots across Merseyside to assist combat burglaries, robberies, and thefts.

Fogging devices, smart doorbells, personal assault alarms, property marking kits, various types of security sensors and alarms, and bike marking and registration kits are among the items acquired using Home Office funds.

A large number of fogging devices have been sent and installed at businesses throughout Merseyside.

They create a dense fog in the room, making it impossible for an intruder to find valuables.

The fog is absolutely safe and does not cause any damage to property. It stays in the room long enough for the criminal to lose sight of it, delaying their escape while the cops arrive.

“Historically, we have witnessed an increase in acquisitive crime at this time of year,” said Superintendent Martin Earl. “As a result, we have been assisting homeowners and businesses in keeping themselves safe and their property and premises secure.”

“Officers are distributing thousands of crime prevention devices and accessories directly to vulnerable members of the community and neighborhoods that have been previously targeted by criminals as part of this effort.

“Officers are also visiting retail parks and other commercial locations to distribute the equipment and provide advice on how to strengthen security, including the use of DNA marking solutions, tracking devices, and video monitoring,” according to the statement.

“The fogging gadgets are extremely spectacular,” he continued. They can quickly fill a room with fog, which is particularly efficient at catching a burglar off guard. I’m glad we were able to assist with the installation of dozens of these units across the force area.

“Operation Shepherd, our yearly campaign to decrease crime and keep our neighborhoods safe over the holidays, will begin soon.” You may have already noticed extra officers on the streets, and we will continue to work hard to prevent crime and catch criminals.

“By being vigilant, the public may assist us.”

