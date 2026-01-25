Intruder Spends Five Hours in Murkomen’s Office, Exposing Major Security Flaw

In a startling breach of security at Nyayo House, an intruder managed to infiltrate the office of Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, spending five hours undetected and sifting through confidential documents.

The Fumigation Cover

The security lapse, which occurred on the night of January 10, 2026, took place amid a scheduled fumigation exercise at the government building. According to sources within the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the intruder took advantage of this operation. Disguised as part of the pest control team, he blended in with the workers and entered the ministerial floor unnoticed. CCTV footage reveals that at 10:45 PM, the unidentified man calmly walked into Nyayo House, making his way directly to the Interior CS’s private office.

Remarkably, the intruder did not disable any security systems or break into locked rooms. His presence went undetected by the guards, who were reportedly on a break during the incident. The man remained inside the office for almost five hours, only leaving at 3:40 AM the following day. During his time inside, he allegedly rifled through physical files, rearranging documents but leaving no trace of stolen valuables. Sources suggest that the act was more symbolic than criminal, aimed at sending a bold message to the powerful interior minister.

One high-ranking detective from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated, “He didn’t steal a laptop or anything electronic. This wasn’t a burglary; it was about making a statement—showing that the CS is vulnerable.” The intruder’s precise intentions remain unclear, but the episode has raised serious concerns about the security of Kenya’s highest-ranking officials.

The Fallout and Suspended Security

As expected, the incident has led to swift repercussions. The entire night security detail assigned to Nyayo House has been suspended, and forensic teams are meticulously combing through the office for any clues left behind by the intruder. Notably, the interior minister, known for his tough stance on national security matters, has found himself at the center of a scandal that questions his control over the very department he oversees.

The breach has prompted wider concerns about security protocols at high-level government buildings. If an intruder can slip undetected into the Interior CS’s office for hours, questions about the safety of other top officials—and the nation’s security infrastructure—remain pressing.