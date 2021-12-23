Intruder pours boiling liquid on sleeping mother and toddler, causing severe burns.

When an intruder entered into their home and spilled boiling liquid all over them, a mother and her young son were sound asleep in the comfort of their own home. The event occurred in Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday morning, and both victims suffered significant burns while the culprit fled the scene.

The intruder who broke into Jayla Witt’s house on Grand Blvd and snuck out through the side door is being sought by cops. According to WLWT, Witt, 20, contacted 911 at 7:50 a.m. to report the attack on her and her 16-month-old son, Tobias.

Jayla informed the 911 dispatcher that she couldn’t describe the individual who attacked them since she was asleep when the attacker hit and they fled via the side door before she could get a good look.

According to KWCH, cops believe it was either hot grease or oil that was spilled over them.

Jayla’s father, James Witt, said, “Somebody came in and dumped grease, hot grease on her, and it was hot enough to singe her hair.”

According to Hamilton Police Sgt. Richard Burkhardt, the mother and son were sent to a Dayton hospital after being “badly burned.” The mom had severe burns on her face and head, while the toddler had burns on his arm and down the side of his body, according to the family.

“You don’t do that to a sleeping infant and a sleeping woman,” James remarked.

The family believes the premeditated attack was carried out by someone close to the victims; authorities also believe it was a targeted attack.

“She’s sleeping in her bed, and the next thing you know, someone’s pouring a hot substance on her, which we suspect to be grease or oil,” Burkhardt explained.

According to Burkhardt, the burglar did not appear to steal anything from the house before fleeing. The officer stated that this was the first time in his tenure that he had seen such an intrusion.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been on a call where someone purposefully burned someone with something like that in 22 years,” he said. “It’s generally a baseball bat, a rifle, or a knife,” says the narrator. I’ve never heard of using something like that as a weapon.”