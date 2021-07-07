Intruder bursts into the villa in a security breach on Love Island 2021.

Following a security failure, an attacker broke inside the Love Island villa, according to ITV.

The trespasser does not appear to have made touch with any of the islanders, but the house had to be thoroughly cleaned before it could be used again due to the show’s Covid regulations.

A representative for Love Island said: “A security breach was discovered last night, and an intruder was immediately removed from the villa.

The Love Island villa welcomes two new girls.

“Our major concern is the safety of both our islanders and our production staff.

“As part of our strict Covid safety standards, the trespassed villa area has been thoroughly cleaned before being reopened to the islanders and crew.”

Hugo Hammond enraged a lot of the islanders on Tuesday night’s show by stating his biggest turn-off is “false” personality and looks, which sparked a dispute in the villa.

After being chastised for his statement, the 24-year-old PE teacher was obliged to apologise to civil servant Sharon Gaffka, 25, and lettings manager Faye Winter, 26, both of whom admitted they had cosmetic operations done.

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford were also introduced to the villa on Tuesday’s program.

After the girls had been taken out for brunch, the couple arrived.

Love Island will air at 10 p.m. tonight on ITV2.