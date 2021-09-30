Intimidating Victim Not to Report Sexual Abuse by a Women’s Prison Warden

According to the Associated Press, a warden at an all-female federal prison in California has been charged with sexually abusing an inmate, the latest of three sexual assault cases at the facility.

According to a statement from the US attorney’s office, Ray J. Garcia, 54, of Merced, is accused of multiple sexual abuses and attempting to intimidate a victim not to report the abuses by telling her “that he was “close friends” with the individual responsible for investigating allegations of inmate misconduct and…that he could not be fired.”

Garcia is suspected of photographing a naked inmate and keeping the images, as well as molesting at least one female ward and having at least two detainees strip for him. Garcia was charged with sexual abuse of a fellow ward last week.

Garcia began his career as an associate warden at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Dublin, some 20 miles southeast of Oakland, and was later elevated to warden before being placed on leave when the charges surfaced in July.

An inmate filed a lawsuit against the correctional facility in 2019 alleging that a guard sexually abused her and that other staff in the facility helped cover it up. Her allegations were dismissed by FCI Dublin.

The facility first opened in 1974, and in 2012, it was turned into an all-female prison. Approximately 750 convicts are now housed there.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The arrest is the latest incident of major misbehavior within the federal Bureau of Prisons, which has long been accused of mismanagement and abuse. In the last two years, the agency has dealt with a botched pandemic response, a series of escapes, deaths, and severely low personnel levels, all of which have hampered emergency response.

According to the US attorney’s office, Garcia received training on inappropriate relationships with inmates, including the fact that sexual or financial involvement was prohibited, and he also trained new supervisors on the procedures and policies of the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act, which is intended to prevent sexual assaults on inmates.

Ross Klinger, a former correctional officer and recycling technician at FCI Dublin, was arrested earlier this year on charges of abusing his authority and coercing two detainees into sexual intercourse. According to sources. This is a condensed version of the information.