Internet Users Are Astounded By A Viral Video Of ‘Steak Cake’ [Watch].

A new trend of creating hyper-realistic cakes is sweeping the internet, enticing chefs and culinary professionals to join in the fun.

Videos of cakes inspired by everyday items like soaps, sanitizer bottles, plants, and shoes have swamped Instagram and YouTube, with some even resembling veggies. Several culinary bloggers, including Natalie Sideserf, Tuba Geckil, and Inae Cakes, have recently jumped on this trend, all of whom have taken creativity to new heights with cakes that are simply too good to be desserts.

Inae Cakes, based in New York, recently created a dessert that resembled a steak and looked nothing like a cake. The baker was seen chopping the “steak” in a video shared to Instagram. The “steak” is placed on a wooden serving dish at the start of the film. When the cake is cut open, however, the truth is revealed: it’s a chocolate cake! The cake’s creation reflects the baker’s incredible observational abilities: it has the same same texture and ribs-sticking-out appearance as a real steak, and we’re blown away.

Take a look at the following:

The “steak cake” video was an instant sensation with online users, who exclaimed over how realistic it looked. In the comments area, one user said, “His is ASTONISHING.” Another user wrote, “I feel like everything in the world is cake today.” “Oh, no! I’m starving right now “a third person wrote Another person said, “Wow, that is a work of art.”

On Twitter, the cake ignited a meme frenzy, with people posting puns and amusing views on it. One user wrote, “I wonder what Gordon Ramsay would say.” “The only proper response is violence if someone gave me some ribs and they turned out to be cake,” remarked another.

The video was a visual feast for the senses!