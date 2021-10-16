Internet Student Shows How to Use a New iPhone Feature to Cheat in Class.

Technology has transformed the way students study, often for the better, in the last year, but the usage of a new iPhone feature to duplicate notes has divided viewers.

Yann Bernillie, a French school student, introduced him to TikTok, and with the help of Apple’s Live Text function, which was implemented in September, he amassed over 1 million views.

iPhone users can scan saved images or use the camera tool to detect written words in the frame and copy and paste them elsewhere using this capability. Users can also use the application to call or get directions directly from the image by selecting phone numbers and addresses.

Bernillie covertly snapped a photo of another student’s laptop screen full of notes from the class from the surroundings of a lecture hall. He was then able to scan all of the notes and copy and paste them for his own use using the Live Text tool.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

Bernillie reaped what he did not sow, gaining notes from the entire lesson without having to do anything. The ethics of this are undoubtedly debatable, as is whether or not copying lesson notes is strictly cheating—though students who plan to use the function on graded examinations may face the dreaded plagiarism penalty.

“This is fantastic. I hadn’t considered using the new feature in that manner “According to one TikTok user.

“Students are starting to steal each other’s notes using iOS 15 and it’s… kind of genius,” wrote writer Juan Buis on Twitter on October 14.

Because Twitter’s user base is older than TikTok’s, opinions on the tactic ranged from favor to outright opposition.

“At my university, people were selling their notes for $$$…sad to see their business model broken,” Buis joked, pointing out that the idea of borrowing someone else’s notes isn’t new, but it was previously done with permission.

“Many of my college lectures were simply PowerPoint slideshows from which the lecturers expected us to take notes. I’d have preferred to be allowed to sit in the back and photograph the slides for copying and pasting “responded. This is a condensed version of the information.