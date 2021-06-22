International recruitment of NHS workers is an important aspect of the health-care system, according to a top nurse.

The mix of overseas recruitment and domestically qualified medics, according to Ruth May, England’s chief nursing officer, has “helped to make the NHS the success that it is today.”

It comes after Dido Harding stated that if she is nominated as the new head of the NHS, she wants to end the reliance on foreign doctors.

Baroness Harding is said to have put her name forward as a possible replacement for Sir Simon Stevens, who will step down as NHS England chief executive at the end of July.

According to the Sunday Times, Baroness Harding will dispute the “prevailing orthodoxy” that, due to the high expense of training a doctor, it is better to import medical experts from other nations and benefit from their investment.

“Since the inception of the NHS in 1948, the same year that passengers of HMT Empire Windrush disembarked at the Port of Tilbury, health service colleagues and our patients have benefited from the skills of health and care professionals drawn from more than 200 nationalities,” Ms May said in a series of tweets to mark Windrush Day.

“International recruitment has always been, and should continue to be, an important part of the NHS, starting with some of the hundreds of passengers of the HMT Empire Windrush who came to work for the newly formed NHS, followed by successive generations of nurses, midwives, doctors, and other health professionals from all over the world, who have all made significant contributions to the NHS workforce.

“Bringing in the best and brightest from around the world should go hand in hand with continuing to train the best and brightest here at home, which is why we’ll continue our worldwide recruitment drive while also welcome a record-breaking number of student nurses this year.

