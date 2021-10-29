International Internet Day 2021: Fun Facts and Quotes About The World’s Greatest Invention

Every year on October 29th, International Internet Day honors one of history’s greatest inventions, the internet.

On Oct. 29, 1969, the day marks the beginning of the internet and the first transmission of a message between two computers. Charley Kline, a University of California student programmer, sent the first message across ARPANET between two computers in Menlo Park, California. Arpanet later created the foundation for today’s internet.

The first message meant to be sent was ‘login,’ however due to computer failure, only the first two letters were conveyed. The networks were fixed an hour later, after the first message “lo” was sent, and the whole message was sent.

Since then, the world has changed dramatically, and life without the internet is now nearly unthinkable.

