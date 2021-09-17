International Country Music Day: Quotes That Demonstrate The Genre’s Power

Despite the fact that country music does not require a day or a date to be recognized, we celebrate International Country Music Day every year on September 17th. Whether you enjoy this genre or not, today is a great day to break out the banjo, fiddle, or steel guitar and jam out some tunes.

Country music has its roots in the United States. The Southern Appalachian Mountains gave birth to country music in the early 1900s. Despite the fact that Victor Records released the first country album with singer Eck Robertson, Jimmie Rodgers is known as the “Father of Country Music.”

In 1927, Rodgers’ song “Blue Yodel #1” became a hit, selling over one million copies and catapulting him to fame. Cowboy movies starring Roy Rogers and Gene Autry fanned the flames of country music in the 1930s and 1940s.

Decades later, the genre is still going strong, with singers and songwriters like Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, and a slew of others.

So, to celebrate this joyous occasion, here are a few quotes that demonstrate the power of country music.

It’s like speaking horrible things about my mother if you criticize country music. Those are combative words. Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton

Everyone has a sad song or two that they enjoy listening to. That’s one of the reasons I enjoy country music so much. Country music is never reluctant to include a melancholy tune in its repertoire. Chris Young is a musician.

Mother, apple pie, and everything. Of emotions, love, breakups, love and hatred, death and dying, mama, apple pie, and everything. Country music encompasses a wide range of genres. – According to Johnny Cash

Country music is a punk-rock hybrid. It’s the first punk band. – Case Neko

Put me in the Hall of Fame if you want me to be recognized for my contributions to country music. Buck Owens –

In country music, I believe there is enough room for everyone.

– Pride, Charley

My notion of country music is straightforward. It’s when someone sings from the heart about their lives and what they know. Taylor Swift’s lyrics