International athletes will benefit from a streamlined visa application process.

According to new immigration laws, sports stars will be allowed to receive “fast-track” visas to live and work in the UK.

As part of measures aimed at attracting the “best and brightest” from around the world, the Home Office has announced a simpler visa process for professional sports.

The International Sportsperson visa route will open today (Friday), making it easier for athletes to take up positions in the country.

The extension of the Global Talent Visa scheme, which was launched in May this year and provides a streamlined path for winners of prominent accolades such as the Oscars, Grammys, and Nobel Prizes, is one of the new immigration policies.

The Global Talent Visa now includes more awards, such as best supporting actor and actress at the Academy Awards, Baftas, and Golden Globes.

Recipients of the Booker Prize, the Wolf Prize, and a variety of other honors will be able to benefit from a simplified application process.

Previously, such individuals had to obtain an endorsement from one of six bodies as part of the visa application procedure.

The new approach allows persons who have won a qualified prize to apply for a visa in one go.

The government has stated that it has been working with endorsing organisations to expand the list since its launch, which will be maintained under review.

“We want to recruit the world’s brightest minds at the pinnacle of their careers, so the UK remains number one on the global leader board in sports, the arts, science, entertainment, and technology,” said Home Secretary Priti Patel.

“We focus on ability and abilities, not where someone comes from, through our points-based system, and the immigration amendments make it far easier for the finest and brightest to live and work in the UK.”