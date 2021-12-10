Interfaith Group Urges Louis Vuitton to Stop Using Fur, Calling it “Cruel, Outdated, and Unnecessary.”

Louis Vuitton is being pressured by an interfaith group to stop using animal fur in its products.

In a joint statement, Orthodox Christian priest Stephen Karcher, Jewish Rabbi ElizaBeth Webb Beyer, Hindu campaigner Rajan Zed, and Buddhist priest Matthew Fisher condemned the high-fashion label for continuing to use animal fur. In a statement, Louis Vuitton was encouraged to “push new frontiers for fur-free creative design” and to stop selling all fur items.

“Animals should not be tortured and slaughtered for the sake of fashion and glamorizing bodies when we have other viable fashion options,” the statement read. “Cruelty should never be stylish.” This isn’t the first time Louis Vuitton has been chastised for continuing to use animal fur. PETA has had its eye on the company for some time, and in 2017 the animal rights organization went so far as to buy shares in the company.

“PETA has become a stakeholder of LVMH on the Euronext Paris exchange in order to put pressure on the firm to cease selling exotic skins items,” according to the group. PETA has consistently criticized the firm since then, despite the fact that it has made little success in using its shareholder title to effect major change.

Its main firm, Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has been chastised for testing its products on animals. However, in order to make their sourcing more ethical, the company released the Animal-based Raw Materials Sourcing Charter in 2019. PETA mocked this charter in 2020, slamming Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke for claiming that his company’s products came from “humanely farmed animals.” The Washington Newsday has reached out to Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton for comment.

Zed, the head of the Universal Society of Hinduism in Nevada, urged LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and other executives, as well as the entire fashion business, to reconsider the practice.

This isn’t the first time Zed’s gang has gone after Louis Vuitton. It demanded that a yoga mat made mainly of cowhide leather be removed from the market last year, claiming that it was insulting to practicing Hindus who see cows as sacred emblems of life.

The sale of is prohibited in San Francisco and Los Angeles, two U.S. cities with thriving fashion industries. This is a condensed version of the information.