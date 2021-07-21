Interesting Quotes About America’s Favorite Summertime Snack on National Hot Dog Day

Every year on the third Wednesday of July, a month dedicated to hot dogs, National Hot Dog Day is observed. This year, July 21 has been designated as a day to honor one of America’s most popular summertime munchies.

German immigrants brought hot dogs to the United States in the nineteenth century. Hot dogs are thought to have been first dubbed “dachshund sausages” because of their long shape, which resembles that of dachshund dogs. Charles Feltman, a German immigrant, started selling hot dogs from a stand on Coney Island in New York City in 1870. They quickly gained popularity across the country because to their ease of preparation, low cost, and portability.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume 20 billion hot dogs every year, which equates to around 70 hot dogs per person.

You can commemorate National Hot Dog Day by having a picnic with your friends or going out to a local cafe and ordering a hotdog with your favorite topping.

Here are some amusing celebrity remarks regarding the popular food.