Interesting Facts And Ways To Celebrate National Aviation Day

Since 1939, the 19th of August has been designated as National Aviation Day. The holiday was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt by a proclamation to commemorate “all things aeronautical.”

National Aviation Day is celebrated on the birthday of Orville Wright, who, with his brother Wilbur, made the first “sustained flight of a heavier-than-air aircraft” in 1903.

Thanks to the aviation sector, people may now travel to many different corners of the globe. And this vacation is the ideal opportunity to marvel at the power of flight and perhaps reflect on how far it has progressed since its inception.

People might mark the occasion by watching aviation-themed films and documentaries, or by learning more about the science of flight. Some people may want to spend the day “plane spotting” or making aviation models with friends or loved ones, while others may like to visit the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

If National Aviation Day is observed, the goal is to encourage “appropriate exercises to further inspire interest in aviation in the United States.”

Let’s have a look at some facts that can pique your curiosity in aviation today. (With thanks to KidsKonnect, BAA Training, and National Today.)