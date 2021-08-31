Interesting Facts About ‘The Palmetto State’ on National South Carolina Day.

Every year on August 31, National South Carolina Day is observed to honor the state’s distinct beauty and personality.

Each state’s National Day is commemorated on the National Day Calendar in the sequence in which they joined the union.

All eyes are on South Carolina, which was the eighth state to join the union on this day.

People can commemorate the occasion by visiting some of the state’s most intriguing locations, ranging from the historic district of Charleston to the world-famous Myrtle Beach. Foodies can participate in the fun by eating She-Crab soup, Hoppin’ John, Frogmore Stew, and classic shrimp and grits, among other classic South Carolina dishes.

To commemorate the event, let us learn more about South Carolina by looking at some intriguing facts about it. (National Geographic Kids, History, and Today’s National Days)