Interesting Facts About ‘The Old Line State’ on National Maryland Day.

Maryland Day is celebrated on August 24 to commemorate the union’s seventh state. It’s the ideal time for people all over the world to come together to celebrate and perhaps learn more about “the Old Line state.”

Since 2017, the National Day Calendar has been honoring each state in the United States in the sequence of their admission to the Union. The event should not be confused with Maryland Day, which takes place on March 25 and honors the arrival of settlers from the Ark and Dove sailing ships on Maryland soil.

National Maryland Day honors the people and history of the state, from its “deeply established maritime tradition” to its diverse culture.

“Many states have their own state festivities, and the observances of the National Day Calendar in no way replace them,” the outlet stated. “With so much more to see and do, we can’t help but be even more proud of our wonderful country!”

People can participate in the event by learning more about Maryland and exploring the numerous attractions it has to offer. Those looking to relax and enjoy themselves in the ocean can visit its beaches, while foodies can visit Maryland’s Ice Cream Trail or dine at its seafood restaurants.

Let’s delve a little deeper into the Old Line state today with some interesting information. (National Day Calendar, Maryland State Government, National Geographic Kids, and theFACTfile)