Interesting Facts About ‘The Constitution State’ on National Connecticut Day.

The sixth state to join the United States of America is honored on National Connecticut Day.

Every year on August 10th, National Connecticut Day is commemorated to honor the various accomplishments of “The Constitution State.”

Connecticut, one of the six New England states, is notable for numerous things, including the many inventors who have come from the state.

Connecticut’s official website notes, “There are traditional Ivy League colleges, modern expressways, great corporate offices, and tiny farms.” “Connecticut is a thriving business center as well as a tourist destination.”

Why not take advantage of all the state has to offer, from ziplining excursions to cultural activities, to commemorate the occasion? Another option is to discover more about the United States’ 29th most populous state.

On this day, honor Connecticut by learning some intriguing facts about the state. (Images courtesy of 50 States.com and The Fact File.)