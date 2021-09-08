Intercepted communications signaled an impending terrorist attack, dubbed “Zero Hour.”

This website chronicles the events of 9/11 as they unfolded 20 years ago, day by day.

The National Security Agency (NSA), the country’s signals-intelligence organization, intercepted the first messages indicating a probable impending terrorist attack on September 8. Between September 8th and 11th, the National Security Agency (NSA) would intercept phone calls and other transmissions but not translate or publish them.

Other communications signaling the approaching storm were intercepted by allied signals agencies as early as August 27. “In our teachings, we have reached the sphere of aviation,” an al Qaeda member in Madrid says over the phone on that day. We’ve even slashed the bird’s throat.” The NSA would eventually find that a more appropriate translation of the last statement would be, “We are even going to slash the eagle’s throat,” which they interpret as a reference to impending attacks on America.

The National Security Agency (NSA) allegedly intercepted two communications between monitored persons with terrorist ties on September 10. “The match is about to begin,” one says, while the other responds, “Tomorrow is zero hour.”

In his book “Intelligence Matters,” former Senator Bob Graham reported that one email from Afghanistan stated that “the major match” was slated for the next day. The next day was referred to as “zero hour” by the other.

“NSA’s vacuum cleaner sucked in two more messages picked from the day’s electronic haystack,” writes NSA historian James Bamford. The first said, “The contest starts tomorrow,” whereas the second said, “Tomorrow is zero hour.” But no one would translate them until September 12th, despite the fact that they were from suspected al Qaeda facilities in Afghanistan.”

The intelligence community will eventually say that the warnings did not provide any indication of where, when, or what actions might occur, thereby justifying its laziness and lack of concentration. The NSA recorded at least 33 different messages signaling a possible impending terrorist strike between May and July, thus the lack of attention to known al Qaeda communications from Afghanistan is surprising.

