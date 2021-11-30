Intensive Care Units are home to more than 20% of COVID patients in Michigan hospitals.

According to The Associated Press, Michigan’s hospitals documented 4,185 persons hospitalized with confirmed COVID cases on Monday, setting a new record for the pandemic.

The previous high of 4,158 was established in the spring, when the state’s vaccination rate was substantially lower, with more than 20% of those vaccinated being admitted to intensive care units.

As cases rise around the country as the holiday season approaches, state officials are urging individuals to get vaccinated and use masks to help stop the spread.

“Our COVID levels are excessively high. Even when they were tiny, they were always too expensive “During a discussion of the computer chip scarcity and its impact on the state’s auto sector, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters in Taylor, Mich. “Any COVID is excessive, especially now that we have vaccines and know that masking works. So let’s show our support for our hospital staff by ensuring that everyone is vaccinated. That is the most critical action we can do.” Since mid-January, Michigan’s health agency has reported that unvaccinated people have been responsible for 87 percent of illnesses, hospitalizations, and fatalities this year.

Whitmer has not reinstated limitations such as mask regulations and capacity limits, which she suspended in June when the state’s vaccination coverage increased.

“We’re figuring out how to live with this infection. None of us want to go through with it. Nonetheless, we must do so because many people are still unvaccinated “she stated

Around 58 percent of Michigan residents over the age of 5 are fully immunized, compared to 63 percent nationally.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only Minnesota had a higher seven-day case rate than Michigan as of Sunday. About 20% of statewide tests came back positive, a proportion not seen since the early days of the pandemic, when testing was scarce. According to Johns Hopkins University, one out of every 169 persons tested positive in the previous week.

The federal government has sent 44 military medical personnel to Grand Rapids and Dearborn hospitals to assist them.

Approximately 27% of adults who have been fully vaccinated have had a booster, which is available six months following the last dose. This is a condensed version of the information.