Insurance loopholes that might cost pet owners a lot of money.

Pet insurance is a tricky subject because policies differ greatly depending on the size, age, breed, and type of pet you have, as well as the level of coverage you desire for them.

But it gets even more complicated when you consider the insurance loopholes that can catch owners off guard and leave them thousands of pounds in debt.

It’s always a good idea to compare insurance carriers thoroughly so you can discover the greatest rate and the correct coverage for you, but it’s easy to overlook details that could come back to bite you later.

It’s possible that your insurance doesn’t cover dental care, or that you won’t be covered if your pet gets sick while you’re moving providers.

TeamDogs, our sister site, has compiled a list of everything you should look for in a pet insurance provider.

Cavities, gum disease, and dental illnesses can all be harmful to one’s health, thus keeping teeth and gums clean is critical.

When it comes to our pets, it’s no different, yet many pet insurance companies don’t cover dental care, forcing owners to pay hundreds of pounds for dental work.

Jacki Jackson, a Facebook poster, commented to a recent TeamDogs post by saying she had been taken off guard by the fine print when her dog needed dental care.

“£870 for back teeth removal…,” she explained. “I had dental insurance, but the work was not covered.” It’s not all bad news, though; some insurance companies do cover the necessary dental work that pets require on occasion.

With a comprehensive insurance plan, Bought By Many covers dental accidents and diseases, as well as dental accidents with all other policies. On the other hand, both annual and lifetime policies from PetPlan include dental coverage.

You must declare any pre-existing health conditions of your pet when applying for pet insurance for the first time.

It’s typical for businesses to deny any claims linked to your dog’s health condition if it existed prior to the start of the plan, or if it’s reasonable to assume you knew about it.

