Insulin price caps and annual spending caps are included in a better deal, according to Schumer.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed Tuesday afternoon that Democrats had struck an agreement to decrease prescription medicine prices as part of their social spending measure.

According to the New York Democrat, the Build Back Better proposal will cap out-of-pocket spending at $2,000 per year, empower Medicare to negotiate pricing in Part B and Part D, and reduce the price of insulin from $600 to $35.

According to Schumer, the plan will lower out-of-pocket drug costs for “millions of people.”

“Fixing prescription drug pricing has continuously been a top priority for Americans year after year,” he said, adding that “the vast majority of Democrats and Republicans want to see a change because they simply cannot afford their drugs.” “This is something we’ve heard from individuals all around the country who are sick and can’t afford their meds.” Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, a centrist Democrat who has opposed elements of the social spending measure, has agreed to the compromise, he added.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, expressed her delight with the agreement in a statement.

“Democrats will bring aggressive medication price negotiations in the Build Back Better Act to cut prices for our elders and end Big Pharma’s exorbitant price hikes above inflation, not just for seniors, but for all Americans,” she explained.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details become available.