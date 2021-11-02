Insulate Britain protesters glued themselves to the M56 road, resulting in arrests.

Protesters from Insulate Britain were arrested today after obstructing highways across the country.

On Tuesday morning, roughly 60 activists descended on M25 junction 23 in London, M56 junction 6 in Manchester, and the A4400 in Birmingham, according to the organization.

The London and Manchester routes are part of the strategic road network, and National Highways was given a super injunction last week to protect them.

Eleven persons were arrested in Manchester for obstructing the M56 near the South Mimms junction, close to the airport.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “A total of 11 persons have been detained so far.

“The majority of the protestors had fastened themselves to the road before being removed and detained by cops on suspicion of endangering road users (section 22a of Road Traffic Act).

“Officers ensured that routes to the neighboring motorway and airport were not stopped, and all roads in the region have since been restored to normal.

“Despite their natural frustration, we applaud the public for their cooperation.”

On Twitter, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham criticised the protests.

Such rallies, he warned, could detract from the argument protestors are attempting to make: “This form of action, in my opinion, does nothing but alienate people from the climate cause.

“I’ve been informed that Greater Manchester police are working hard to get things through as quickly as possible.”

He continued, ” “We need a much larger public outpouring of support for climate action. This has the opposite effect.” While the protest was going on, a Manchester Airport spokesperson said: “Protesters have gathered on land near Manchester Airport, which is being managed by Greater Manchester Police.

“Our operations are unaffected, but those planning to travel to the airport should be aware of this ahead of time.

“Anyone with additional information should call the police or Highways England.”