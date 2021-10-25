Insulate Britain, a climate activist group, has promised to resume roadblocking protests.

Despite the possibility of being detained or fined, the climate organization Insulate Britain has pledged to resume its roadblocking actions.

The group, which has wreaked havoc on motorists by blocking the M25 and other major highways with demonstrators, has announced that the halt in its “campaign of civil resistance” will end on October 25.

A spokesman, who declined to say what further action would be taken tomorrow (Monday), said “things are happening” to target morning rush-hour traffic.

During the five-week road sit-ins that were suspended earlier this month, angry drivers frequently accosted demonstrators and sought to take them away.

The Metropolitan Police said it had a policing plan in place and will respond to any fresh protests appropriately.

Injunctions have been issued against the protestors in an attempt to stop the disruption, and those who disobey the law face court summons, as well as the possibility of incarceration or an unlimited fine, according to National Highways.

“I don’t know why they’ve opted to utilize court injunctions,” an Insulate Britain representative told the PA news agency.

“Injunctions have no effect. We’ll come back to continue until the government makes a meaningful statement that we can trust, after which we’ll get off the roads immediately; otherwise, injunctions and prison threats are meaningless.” Insulate Britain, a branch of Extinction Rebellion, wants the government to insulate every property in the UK by 2030 in order to reduce carbon emissions.

Over the five weeks leading up to October 14, it shut down 14 roads, with activists frequently gluing their hands to the carriageway to prolong the time it took for police to remove them.

Hundreds of people were held, with some being detained many times.

“It is becoming a binary decision whether people are resisting the facilitation of the destruction of their country, their families, their communities, and everything they hold dear or whether they are going to go into resistance against it,” the campaign spokesman said, referring to the possibility that the disruptive protests would lose public support.

“What we’re saying now is that the general people ought to join us on the streets because the government is committing treason.”

