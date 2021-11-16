Instead of using electromagnetic signals, data is shared via nuclear radiation.

Engineers have successfully conveyed digital information over long distances using radioactive radiation instead of the electromagnetic signals commonly utilized in wireless communication systems such as cellphones.

Fast neutrons, high-energy free particles that travel at a speed of roughly 9,000 miles per second or more, were employed by a team from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom and the Joef Stefan Institute in Slovenia to convey digitally encoded information.

The researchers believe that a system based on their results that uses fast neutrons might be utilized in situations where electromagnetic signals cannot be transmitted.

“We demonstrate the promise of fast neutron radiation as a medium for wireless communications for applications where traditional electromagnetic transmission is either not practical or fundamentally constrained,” stated Lancaster University professor Malcolm Joyce.

Joyce is the lead author of an article detailing the team’s findings, which was published in the journal Nuclear Instruments and Methods in Physics Research Section A: Accelerators, Spectrometers, Detectors, and Associated Equipment.

Neutrons are particles that, like protons, are normally locked up in the nucleus of an atom. When a radioactive isotope such as californium-252, which is produced in nuclear reactors, decays, high-energy neutrons are released.

Fast neutrons have an advantage over electromagnetic signals in that, unlike the latter, which can be dampened or even stopped by a thick sheet of metal, fast neutrons keep going. This implies it can be utilized in circumstances where cabling is either convenient or safe.

Joyce presents instances of circumstances where structural integrity and reducing penetrations in structures are vital, such as reactor containments, metal vaults, and bulkheads in maritime vehicles.

“The use of neutrons for information transmission through such structures could eliminate the necessity for such penetrations and could also be applicable in scenarios where limited transmissions are needed in difficult circumstances, such as for emergency rescue operations,” Joyce noted.

The researchers measured and controlled the emission of fast neutrons from californium-252 to see if they could transfer data. This very unstable isotope, discovered in 1950, does not occur naturally and is noted for emitting neutrons at a rapid rate of up to 170 million per minute.

A particle detector was used to measure the modulated emissions, and the data were recorded on a laptop.