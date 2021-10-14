Instead of Steve Bannon, Trump says the 1/6 Committee should be held in contempt.

Former Republican President Donald Trump has argued that the congressional January 6 Committee, rather than his former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, should be held in contempt. For refusing to testify in front of the committee on Thursday, the committee is considering filing a criminal contempt charge against Bannon.

“The January 6th Unselect Committee, comprised of Radical Left Democrats and a few awful RINO Republicans, is looking to hold people in criminal contempt for items related to the Protest, when they should hold themselves in criminal contempt for election fraud,” Trump said.

“They’re using prosecutors and prosecutions to ruin more than half of this country, and the people won’t stand for it!” he ended in his remarks.

The committee issued subpoenas to Bannon and other former Trump officials to find out what role they may have played in the Capitol rioting on January 6. Thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Vice President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Bannon’s lawyer wrote to the committee on Wednesday, claiming that his client will not testify at Trump’s request. To keep his former advisers from testifying before the committee, Trump has invoked executive privilege.

Executive privilege is a presidential power that prevents the president from sharing his or her conversations with Congress.

Executive privilege is normally confined to persons who spoke with the president while working in the White House, according to Democratic Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee. Three years before he allegedly advised Trump about overturning the 2020 election and hosting a “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6, Trump sacked Bannon in August 2017.

“The Select Committee will not accept defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move through with steps to report Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt,” said Mississippi Democrat Representative Bennie Thompson in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve informed the Select Committee that we’ll hold a business meeting Tuesday evening to decide on adopting a contempt report,” Thompson said.

Biden has stated that Trump’s use of executive privilege will be evaluated on a “ongoing” case-by-case basis by his administration. That has also been said by the Biden administration. This is a condensed version of the information.