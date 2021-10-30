Instead of buying fireworks this Bonfire Night, donate dog food to your local shelter.

For many of us, Bonfire Night is a scary occasion, and it’s even scarier for our pets.

When dogs hear fireworks, according to the RSPCA, almost 45 percent of canines in the UK show signs of terror.

They may exhibit signs of anxiety, such as restlessness, panting, pacing, and whining, as a result of the loud noises, which stimulate their fight-or-flight reaction.

Even the most confident canines might develop noise phobia and shiver when they hear fireworks for the first time.

It doesn’t have to be that way, though.

Our sister site TeamDogs is inviting people to donate an additional tin of dog food to a local rescue center instead of their normal box of fireworks this Bonfire Night.

Toffee’s Appeal is led by ginger cockapoo Toffee, who is very passionate about sparing the nation’s pets from terrible bangs and flashes this year.

Don’t buy fireworks for Bonfire Night if you, like Toffee, want to make a difference in the lives of thousands of dogs. Instead, choose an additional tin of dog food and donate it to a local rescue shelter.

That way, dogs who aren’t as fortunate as Toffee can get a treat instead of a scare.

Do us all a favor and #BeMoreToffee this Bonfire Night.