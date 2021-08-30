Instagram photo of a puppy abuser cradling a ‘poorly’ bandaged pet.

Just days after a puppy was battered, a man who pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary pain to it posted a picture of the bandaged animal on Instagram.

After admitting to animal cruelty charges, Craig Shingler, 24, and his girlfriend Esha Proudlove, 20, were both punished.

On August 26, the couple appeared in Wirral Magistrates’ Court, where they were spared jail time but were forbidden from owning animals for ten years.

Crossbreeding Maya, a Staffy puppy, was left with broken ribs after being beaten by owner Proudlove.

Milo, another dog Proudlove owned, was likewise neglected.

Neighbors overheard the puppy being abused many times between October 15 and November 13, 2020, according to prosecutor Peter Mitchell.

Proudlove once cried “fast before she dies, hurry she’s dying” after a neighbor “heard a bang.”

Other neighbors, according to Mr Mitchell, saw similar behavior, with one claiming she “believes she heard a dog being smacked on multiple occasions.”

The puppy was taken to the vet several times for various injuries, with Proudlove claiming to have stumbled over the dog on one occasion and stating it had fallen from their sofa on another.

When the puppy was taken to the clinic with a swelled thorax that an expert stated indicated “extremely severe force or strangling,” Proudlove attempted to hide her mistreatment of the pet by lying to vets alongside her partner.

Shingler posted a collage of images of a brindle staffy type puppy – believed to be Maya – to Instagram just days after she was taken to the clinic with head damage on October 16, 2020.

The photo, which was posted on October 21, showed the puppy laying on a bed with another dog with what appeared to be a bandage on its leg.

The puppy was also seen with a protective cone around its neck in another snap.

Shingler captioned the photographs, writing, “Poorly Baby Having Cuddles With Her Brother #pooch #xlbullypuppy #staffypuppy.”

Maya’s injuries were been caused by her sliding off the sofa, according to the vet.

Maya was taken back to the vets two days later after Proudlove claimed to have done CPR on her, but the animal showed no evidence of it.