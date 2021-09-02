Instagram is down because users are having trouble accessing their accounts.

Instagram, an online photo-sharing and social networking site, has shut down.

The app is down, according to users, and they are unable to use it as usual.

Those attempting to use the Instagram app report that the news feed will not refresh, direct messages will not be sent, and comments will not be made.

Many people are also reporting that they are unable to access Instagram at all.

On Downdetector, a website that tracks which services are down or having problems, more than 7,000 individuals have reported the outage.

Some people’s apps are displaying an error message stating that there is a problem with the social networking service.

“We’re sorry, but something went wrong,” it says. Please try once more.”

“I’m pleased I’m not alone,” one user said.

“I logged out, removed, reinstalled, and now I can’t even login,” said another. Duh.”

“Apparently no one has a feed anymore…” stated a third.

I assumed it was a problem with my Internet connection.”

“Still can’t reload feed,” user Chelsea stated. “They’re probably upgrading it again.”