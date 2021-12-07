Instagram has launched a tool that allows parents to keep track of how much time their children spend on the app.

On Tuesday, Instagram debuted a new tool and promised more in the future, all in the hopes of encouraging parents and children to spend less time on the app.

Users in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Australia can now use the new “Take A Break” function, which notifies them when they have been active on the app for a particular length of time.

Users will receive notifications from Instagram about the new function, including instructions on how to set up timers and reminders.

The new feature was introduced today by Instagram’s head of product, Adam Mosseri, in a blog post on the company’s website.

“It’s vital to me that people enjoy their time on Instagram, so we’re releasing ‘Take A Break’ today to provide people the tools they need to make informed decisions about how they spend their time. We’ll encourage someone to take a break from Instagram if they’ve been browsing for a specific period of time, and we’ll propose they set reminders to take more breaks in the future. We’ll also show them how to reflect and reset using expert-backed advice “Mosseri penned the piece.

Instagram has also revealed a new parental tool that will be available in early 2022 and will allow parents to not only monitor how much time their children spend on the app, but also to establish time limitations for their children’s scrolling habits.

Instagram’s new time-limit capabilities are one of the company’s first steps toward encouraging customers to spend less time on social media.

It’s one of the initiatives that Facebook has emphasized on its platforms as it grapples with criticism for not doing enough to combat dangerous content and new legislation aimed at putting curbs on digital companies.

Former Facebook product manager turned whistleblower Frances Haugen testified to lawmakers in the United States and Europe working on those measures, citing internal company research suggesting that peer pressure generated by Instagram has led to mental health and body-image issues in young users, particularly girls, as well as eating disorders and suicidal thoughts in some cases.

She addressed to Congress again last week, asking lawmakers to go through with legislation proposed since her October appearance. Restriction of long-standing legal protections for speech is one example. This is a condensed version of the information.