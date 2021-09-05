Inspired by his roots, Liverpool’s answer to Indiana Jones.

A Liverpool man has been to dozens of places around the world in his effort to learn more about his ancestors.

James Diboe, who is only 40 years old, has visited more than 39 countries, 30 of which he visited in the 13 years from 2006 to 2019.

He’s traveled perilous routes, across the world’s largest rope bridges, and walked and traveled for hours to meet people in some of their country’ most distant and lonely areas.

He was only prevented from visiting Rwanda and India in 2020 due to the Covid epidemic.

James told The Washington Newsday that he traverses the world looking for people from Africa who live in far-flung locations.

Although James first traveled to Spain in 1987 on a conventional family vacation when he was approximately seven years old, many of the places he goes are far away from tourist hotspots and destinations.

“As a child, I was really curious; I had maps and globes, and subsequently as an adult, I was fascinated by all the different peoples out there and seeing historical sites,” he added.

“I knew they had African ancestry,” he said in 2006, “but I wanted to know more about them as a people and how they progressed since enslavement, because it was not one of the locations I heard much about.”

James became interested in black history and his ethnicity after viewing the Malcolm X film in 1994, and he stated of the civil rights hero, “he was like a role model, he wasn’t the perfect man but offered people hope and the ability to feel powerful.”

He stated he decided to visit Fiji after seeing images of its landscape and said, “I wanted to find out more.” I was fascinated by the people and their backgrounds.”

“After interacting with locals and asking plenty of questions about their African origins, I was fortunate to meet a tribal spokesman and then several of the chiefs who spoke to me about their origins,” James said of his trip to Fiji.

