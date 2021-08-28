Inspectors chastise a care facility for failing to meet Covid-19 standards.

Inspectors slammed a Merseyside care facility for failing to put in place enough safeguards to protect residents during the pandemic.

When inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Orton House on Woodchurch Road in Birkenhead in June, it was caring for 25 residents full-time. Orton House is part of the Wirral Christian Centre Trust.

The care home received the worst possible ‘inadequate’ rating un the CQC report, which was released this week.

The proprietor of a Covid-denying salon was fined over £13,000 but did not appear in court.

Since the inspection, a new management team has been brought in, according to Vicki Fisher, operations manager at Wirral Christian Centre Trust, and everything identified in the report is being handled.

The handling of Covid-19 hazards at Orton House was a key issue.

“Appropriate infection prevention control policies and procedures (IPC) in relation to Covid-19 were not in place,” according to the report.

Inspectors called attention to two specific areas.

“We were not certain that the provider was obtaining testing for the personnel, and records did not always reflect that testing had been performed in accordance with government guidance,” the document added.

“Personal Protective Equipment [PPE] was being used, but it wasn’t always being worn properly. In certain places of the house, clinical waste bins for wearing and doffing PPE were not provided.

“A number of clinical waste bins had lids missing, posing a danger of cross-contamination,” says the report.

Some of the concerns noted during a previous inspection continued, which was concerning.

“There was a lack of management and safe oversight of training workers with infection control,” according to the report. This was a point of concern at the previous inspection.

“This is the second time the service has been judged substandard since 2020,” the document continued.

“It was evident that both the provider and the registered manager were unfamiliar with regulatory standards and how to guarantee that patients received safe and appropriate care.

“As a result, persons were exposed to significant risk of injury that could have been avoided.”

Medicines were also a major worry at the care facility.

“The quantity of liquid medication in the residence was not correctly recorded, making it impossible to determine if persons had gotten the required medication,” the report explained.

“The summary comes to an end.”