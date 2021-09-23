Inside the world-record-breaking Liverpool and Nike partnership, as FSG reaps the benefits of a “phenomenal” arrangement.

It’s been more than a year since Liverpool and Nike announced their relationship.

The Reds were eager to go to the High Court in 2019 to battle a legal challenge from previous kit producers New Balance, demonstrating their desire to collaborate with the American athletic behemoth.

New Balance, like Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group, is located in Boston, and they claimed to have satisfied a matching condition that would have obliged the Reds to prolong their seven-year deal.

While New Balance’s guaranteed sum was bigger than Nike’s £30 million, they just couldn’t match the potential scope of the transaction Nike had on the table.

The guaranteed fee will be boosted significantly by Liverpool’s 20% cut of global Reds merchandise sales, and with Nike’s size and retail distribution power leading the way on the global stage, it was a simpatico relationship that both parties entered into believing it had the potential to be very profitable.

The globe had not yet been destroyed by the COVID-19 epidemic, the worst healthcare crisis in a century, when Liverpool fought and won their legal struggle in 2019.

Nobody could have predicted the pandemic’s massive impact on all aspects of society and the economy.

DAZN, the Premier League, and the £4.5 billion Liverpool TV contract

Nike’s strength was in its ability to distribute products globally and meet demand. But, with physical shopping coming to a halt during the epidemic, there would have to be some tweaks to the way things worked before Nike and Liverpool officially announced their relationship at the end of the 2019/20 Premier League winning season.

Despite the problems of the past 18 months or so, the Nike partnership has started off on a promising one, which should be reflected in the Reds’ financial reports for the year ending May 2021, which are expected to be released early next year.

Despite the pandemic, records have already been broken, and Liverpool is optimistic. “The summary has come to an end.”