Inside the very first Wirral Waters homes.

In a watershed event for the project, the first Wirral Waters residents will move in next spring.

Wirral Waters, a Peel L&P-led project that would produce up to 13,000 houses on the former Birkenhead docks over the next 30 years, was plagued by delays in the beginning.

Buyers will be able to move into the first 30 homes at the East Float development by April at the latest.

A woman’s mind-blowing method for roasting potatoes without using an oven

When finished, East Float, a joint venture between Peel L&P and Urban Splash, will have 350 homes.

At East Float, two types of residences will be built: ‘Row House’ homes and ‘Town House’ homes.

The Row Houses are designed to resemble modern mews-style dwellings, also known as “urban cottages.”

They are available in three sizes at Wirral Waters: a two-bedroom, two-storey home, a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-storey home with a roof terrace, and a four-bedroom, three-storey home.

The houses were built in Urban Splash’s facility in the East Midlands and then transported by car to Wirral.

Three-story town residences are also available on the property.

These homes can be customized to meet the demands of residents, with possibilities such as a five-bedroom house with home offices, a ‘garden living’ home with living space downstairs, or ‘loft living’ with bedrooms on the ground floor and open plan living areas upstairs.

The Northbank development, which will eventually offer 1,106 residences on the Birkenhead docks, includes these homes.

Green space and high-quality cycling and pedestrian facilities are important features of Wirral Waters, according to Richard Mawdsley, Peel L&P’s director of development at Wirral Waters.

Mr Mawdsley told The Washington Newsday that “last mile connectivity” was important so that individuals who wanted to go to Hamilton Square station for trains to the rest of Wirral and beyond didn’t have to drive.

Given the need to reduce driving, the director of development noted that improvements to Tower Road to make greater space for bikes and pedestrians were critical to ensuring that Wirral Waters would work in the future.

Within Wirral Waters, he added, various green spaces and community gardens are being established. “The summary has come to an end.”