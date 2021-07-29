Inside the police station where she went to file a rape complaint, a 14-year-old gives birth.

In India, a 14-year-old girl gave birth to a baby while making a case against her suspected rapist at a police station.

On Tuesday evening, the kid and a relative went to a police station in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, to make a complaint against a 21-year-old villager named Akash Yuvanati.

According to the accusation, the accused assaulted the girl roughly 9 months ago on the promise of marrying her. The survivor chose to file a rape case against the 21-year-old after he declined to marry the girl a few days ago, according to the Times of India (TOI).

The accused allegedly raped her in November or December of last year, according to the police. For several months, he also prevented her from submitting a complaint.

The survivor who arrived at the station was experiencing labor pains. Police stated that they did not have enough time to transport the girl to a hospital. According to the Free Press Journal, a lady police officer stated, “We chose to perform birth at the hospital.”

To assist her with the birth, local ladies and female police officers brought her to an unoccupied room within the station grounds.

“The girl began to weep uncontrollably due to labor pains. We escorted her to a police station room. Purva Chaurasia, the in-charge of the police station, told Hindustan Times that she gave birth to a kid in less than half an hour.

“As soon as the female started having labor pains, we told our seniors about it. They made sure there was a green corridor and no traffic between the Kundipura police station and the district hospital,” Chaurasia told TOI.

The girl gave birth to a boy. Later, the mother and child were sent to the district hospital. They’re both doing fine.

“Through mobile tower location, we zoomed in on the culprit, and he was apprehended right away. He was preparing to flee after hearing about the incident,” the police said, according to TOI.

A 24-year-old guy convicted of raping a lady afterwards married the survivor in India’s capital city of Delhi in a similar event. He did, however, murder his wife six months after they married. Last month, the woman’s family reported her missing. The man confesses to strangling his wife to death when questioned.