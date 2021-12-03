Inside the plane, a carbon monoxide leak prompts an emergency landing.

A carbon monoxide leak forced a Frontier Airlines flight from Las Vegas to San Antonio to make an emergency stop at El Paso International Airport on Thursday.

Six of the plane’s 212 passengers reported feeling queasy, causing flight 2074 to make an emergency landing at 7:30 p.m. due to a “person medical emergency and a fume occurrence,” according to a statement released by the airline to various local media sources.

According to KFOX14, the El Paso Fire Department reported a “small carbon monoxide leak in the front of the cabin” that was contained at the back of the plane.

Passengers and staff were greeted by 16 El Paso Fire Department units, including a hazardous unit, upon arrival.

Six passengers were medically checked for probable carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a department representative who informed KFOX14 that they declined transfer to a local hospital for further evaluation.

According to passengers, the flight was first delayed for 30 minutes while a leaking fuel line was repaired. They also said that after the plane took off, passengers could smell strong chemical smells.

“When they opened the plane’s window, all they could see were ambulances—dozens of ambulances, the fire department, and everything. We were terrified to death. ‘If anyone else feels queasy, ill to their stomach, please come to the front of the plane,’ they said. ‘The rest of you should stay seated,’ says the narrator “Dee Hart, a passenger, told the news organization.

“”The plane landed safely in El Paso,” a Frontier Airlines representative confirmed to KTSM, adding that passengers were given meals and a $200 travel voucher at El Paso International Airport “as a token of goodwill for their inconvenience.”

“The passengers will be re-accommodated on a different aircraft arriving from Denver later this evening, which will transport them to their original destination of San Antonio, Texas,” according to the statement “she continued.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a potential cabin air hazard, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, at least 430 people die in the United States each year from accidental poisoning, with approximately 50,000 individuals attending the emergency room due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

