Inside the mind of a serial killer who tortured cats and emptied their organs through the mail slot.

In a sadistic criminal spree that earned him the moniker “NR3 Cat Killer,” a “remorseless” murderer who bludgeoned a lawyer with a hammer boasted of torturing and killing up to 30 cats.

David Iwo attacked 69-year-old Martin Decker at his home in Vyner Croft, Prenton, with a vicious and determined attack before fleeing the scene with cash and electrical goods.

On March 6 this year, homeless Iwo, 23, pretended to be a sex worker promoting services to homosexual men online and duped Mr Decker, who was single and lived alone, into paying £250 for a two-hour meeting.

Iwo stated he would never stop targeting and killing defenseless gay men and robbing their possessions until he was caught in a series of agonizing confessions to investigators and subsequently psychiatrists.

But Iwo also admitted to a string of heinous crimes committed near his former home in Norwich, which perplexed pet owners and local cops.

Alan Kent, QC, prosecuting, said Iwo had already been charged in relation to the killing and mutilation of up to 30 cats at a sentencing hearing at Preston Crown Court today.

Iwo had previously appeared in Wirral Magistrates Court for a pre-trial hearing regarding the cat charges after being charged with murder, saying: “I’ve got bigger fish to fry….f*** your cats.”

Mr Kent argued that because Iwo was already facing a life sentence for the murder of Mr Decker, it was not in the public interest to pursue the cat-killing allegations, and Judge Mr Justice Jacobs agreed.

Iwo told psychiatrists after he was charged with murder that he started attracting cats in the streets of Norfolk with the treat brand Dreamies before “twisting their heads,” according to the court.

“As a wanted man with no fixed address, I had the luxury of acting outside the law,” he claimed.

Iwo described heinous acts of animal cruelty, such as cramming a cat into a hold-all and swinging it against a wall, removing their ears, and mutilating living cats.

Iwo reveled in inflicting pain, explaining how he removed a cat’s internal organs and placed them. “The summary has come to an end.”