Inside the iPhone 13 box, a man allegedly discovers chocolate bars wrapped in toilet paper.

When a man was expecting a new phone that he had ordered online, he was surprised to find chocolate bars wrapped in toilet paper in the parcel instead of the device.

Despite a two-week delivery delay, Daniel Carroll from England was pleased to receive his new iPhone 13 Pro Max, for which he had paid $1,400, according to Times Now News.

Carroll did not hesitate to show up at the storage facility after being advised by customer support that he could pick up the item at his local DHL warehouse.

Carroll, on the other hand, got suspicious when he discovered the package’s tape had been tampered with. He was surprised to find two 120 g Cadbury Oreo White Chocolate bars folded neatly within the toilet roll when he opened the package after returning home.

“When I came home, I could tell the box had been tampered with because the tape was loose, but I decided to open it anyway because I could feel some weight. There were two bars of Dairy Milk Oreo in there, as well as some cheap industrial toilet paper that stank “He allegedly posted images of the chocolate bars and toilet paper he discovered inside the package. At the time of writing, the tweets were not visible on Twitter.

“It was supposed to be a Christmas present,” he added, “so it’s pretty sad.”

In another tweet, he stated that DHL had given him contradictory information.

“It said ‘out for delivery’ at first, then scanned as ‘delayed,’ then back to ‘out for delivery between 13:45-14:45,'” he wrote, adding that he has asked the shipping business to review the warehouse CCTV footage.

DHL reacted by saying they had begun an investigation into the situation and had requested that the sender provide Carroll a replacement phone.

According to nine.com.au, a spokesman for DHL Parcel UK said, “We’re examining the situation as a priority and we’ve been in touch with the sender to ensure a replacement goes to Mr Carroll.”

As of Saturday, Carroll has not yet received his iPhone 13.